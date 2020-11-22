Food Basket Distribution Nov. 24 in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, November 22, 2020 · Leave a Comment

LifeStyles of Maryland will distribute Thanksgiving food baskets November 23 and 24 in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

The drive-thru, contactless giveaways will be held:

2 to 6 pm Monday, November 23, for Charles County residents at the Waldorf Jaycees Community Center at 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf.

Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, for St. Mary’s County residents at Oasis Victory Church at 21779 Tulagi Place, Lexington Park. Two hundred baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Must show ID with a St. Mary’s County address.

Calvert County families have already been identified.

Eligibility requirements: An adult must be present to accept the basket. One basket per household from any agency or organization. Please do no arrive more than 30 minutes before the scheduled distribution begins.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page. 301-863-7700; ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org