Feedback Sought Through ArtsPark Survey

The entire St. Mary’s County region can benefit from the Lexington Park ArtsPark, and right now the Healthy Eating & Active Living (HEAL) Action Team is hoping to find out what could make the park even better. HEAL is an action team created by the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, which is supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

HEAL is looking for community feedback on development ideas for the ArtsPark in Lexington Park, on behalf of the action team’s partners at the Community Development Corporation for St. Mary’s. Everyone is invited to take a few moments to participate in an important survey and then share the survey link via your websites and social media accounts.

HEAL works to promote more active lifestyles, and parks in the community are an essential part of that. Parks offer ways for people to get outdoors for fresh air and exercise.

The Lexington Park ArtsPark has become an important site for community events, like a Cherry Blossom Festival held there in April. 2018 marked the second year for the event. The St. Mary’s County Development Corporation, in collaboration with St. Mary’s County government, seeks to develop long-term support and greater use of this local park land.

The Lex Park ArtsPark runs along Coral Drive between Tulagi Place and Lancaster Park in Lexington Park, where The Flattops used to stand. The former neighborhood was called Lexington Manor, in honor of the World War II aircraft carrier, Lexington, sunk in the Coral Sea in 1942 at the time the first homes were built.

The ArtsPark is a part of HEAL’s mission to promote physical activity. Regular physical activity can improve the health and quality of life of Americans of all ages, regardless of the presence of a chronic disease or disability, and can lower the risk of multiple conditions including cancer, depression, heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes, according to HEAL’s website.

