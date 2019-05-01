Family Raising Funds to Help Injured Man

The family of Timothy Butler of St. Mary’s County has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to purchase a conversion van to transport Tim to and from doctor appointments. Without a van, the family must use an ambulance service to get him to his appointments.

Tim’s brother Michael writes that on July 18, 2018, “Tim was involved in an unfortunate cycling accident that left him severely injured. As a result, he was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center/intensive Care Unit in Baltimore for emergency treatment. Tim’s cervical vertebrae and spinal cord was brutally damaged. Surgeons were able to reconstruct the damaged vertebrae but the spinal cord damage remains. Sadly, Tim has no mobility or feeling below his shoulders. His extremities are of a critical nature, but with God’s good grace, Tim will recover. He has been working diligently on his respiratory system as that has been effected as well. The recovery process for Tim is very long and difficult. ”

Michael said that Tim was a dedicated sheriff’s deputy for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for more than 23 years.

Tim returned home in March 2019 from the hospital and rehab.

“He is well known in the county for his many years in the Child Support Enforcement Unit. He truly believes in responsibility of taking care of children. After his retirement, he continued to serve the community as a Circuit Court Security Specialist ensuring the safety and security of visitors, employees and judges in the courthouse. Tim exercised daily which often included walking the town of Leonardtown during his lunch break. He slowly returned to exercising after a cycling accident eight years ago. He is a loving father, brother, son and an incredible friend.”

Any donation of any amount is certainly appreciated.

“There will be enormous medical expenses to cover as well as residential construction cost to accommodate Tim’s special needs. I will ensure that all funds donated are used for the sole purpose of taking care of Tim. Thank you so much for your love, support and prayers,” Michael writes.

Local organization Hits 4 Heroes has been “wonderful” to Tim, his friends say.

Hits 4 Heroes will hold a Poker Run from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday, May 18, at Seabreeze Restaurant and Tiki Bar at 27130 Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. Rain date will be June 22. The Poker Run will take drivers to Bel Alton, Newburg, Compton, California and back to Seabreeze for an end-of-the-ride event. Cost will be $25 for bikes, cars, and trucks, and $10 for additional riders. Includes poker hand and lunch.

Hits 4 Heroes wants to see everyone at this event. “This year’s fundraiser is for a person that has made a difference in this community and is spoken of very highly by everyone. Cpl. Tim Butler served his community with pride and distinction, he paid it forward with 23 years of service and was always there to help the misfortunate; now it’s our time to give back,” the group writes on its Facebook page.