Families Welcome at April AMG After Hours

Bring the family for a fun evening at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center. The April Annmarie After Hours will kick off the Fairies in the Garden exhibit, and is set for Friday, April 7, from 5 to 8 pm.

This family-friendly event helps the museum and art center celebrate the opening of the magical exhibit that plays on the imaginations of children and adults like – the Fairy & Gnome Home Festival. The exhibit will be on display through September, and the April event will allow patrons a chance to see all of the houses inside the art center before they are dispersed out into the garden and along the enchanted path.

Artists have been creating fairy houses, gnome homes, elf dwellings, and much more. They have used glitter, wood, fabric, and all varieties of natural and magical materials to create these fantastical little homes.

The After Hours event will include appetizers by Maryland Country Caterers.

Admission to the event is free for members, $5 for non-members, $3 for children 4 to 17 years old, and free for kids 3 and younger.

While the Fairy & Gnome Home Exhibit is open in the garden through September, the event culminates with the Fairy & Gnome Home Festival on April 23, 2017, when the garden opens up for patrons to enjoy live music, dancing, and all sorts of magical entertainment. Kids will love the magic hoop dancer, the Celtic and folk music performances, and much more. Patrons can build their own fairy homes and learn about fairy gardens, ride a unicorn, and pet a baby animal at the petting zoo. Learn more about the festival on Annmarie’s website.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, MD. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs.

Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road; open 9 am to 5 pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10 am to 5 pm daily.

