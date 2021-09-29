Entries Sought for Peace Poster Contest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The Lexington Park Lions Club is looking for student artists to create entries for this year’s Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

The contest is open to all St. Mary’s County, MD, students, including homeschoolers, who will be age 11, 12, or 13 by November 15.

The contest theme is “Connected Through Peace.” The deadline is 3 pm October 25.

One winner will be selected from each school in St. Mary’s County (including home-schoolers) and will be awarded a $50 prize. Then the artwork will be forwarded to the next level of competition, where the winning artist has a chance to win $5,000 and a trip for two to the international presentation.

Lions International Peace Poster Contest is an international contest that encourages children, ages 11 to 13, to creatively express what peace means to them. This contest allows students to share their unique images of peace with others, so that we may all have greater tolerance and international understanding.

Click here for contest details and artwork specifications.

Last year’s contest theme was “Peace Through Service.” See local winners here.

