Elite Cheerleading Group Piles Up Awards

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 28, 2019 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County’s own Cougars Elite Cheerleading just finished its ninth season in spectacular fashion.

The group, a St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks affiliated program, is based in Lexington Park and provides the all-star cheerleading experience to athletes from the ages of 4 to 18 with all the advantages of a recreation program. Boasting 92 athletes, 12 coaches, and a tremendous family of CEC supporters, the organization brought home the following during the 2018-2019 season:

21 First-Place Championship Titles

6 Grand Champion Titles

1 High Score Award

1 Specialty Award

2 Full Paid Bids to the US Finals

3 Full Paid Bids to Level Legends

2 US Final Champions

1 US Final Grand Champion

Included in an already sensational year, all CEC teams placed in the top 5 of their respective divisions. The CEC Divas won the Junior 1 Recreation Club division and CEC Vengeance won the Youth 2 Recreation Club division at the US Finals in Virginia Beach, VA. Both teams became US Finals Champions, and moved on to the Champions Challenge which ranks the No. 1-seeded teams from each event across the US.

CEC Vengeance was ultimately victorious, winning the title of US Finals Grand Champion and finishing with the No. 1 rank in the nation for the Youth 2 Recreation Club division.

For the last five years, CEC has earned five US Finals Champions and two US Finals Grand Champions.

The Cougars Elite Cheerleading program’s main focus is not only to prepare and compete locally and nationally, but to teach athletes self-confidence, sportsmanship, and athleticism. During the year, squads concentrate on all components of cheerleading like tumbling, jumps, dance, stunting, and showmanship. Coaches have extensive backgrounds in cheerleading and tumbling. For more information about the teams or program, email cougarselite@gmail.com.

The group can also be found on Facebook.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

