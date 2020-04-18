Earth Day in Leonardtown This Year: A Virtual Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 18, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The town of Leonardtown invites you to join them on Sunday, April 19, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 20th anniversary Leonardtown Earth Day on the Square with a Virtual Earth Day Celebration.

“We may not be able to gather together in the Square this year, but we’re happy to be able to bring you the wonderful programming you’ve come to love like the popular Reptile World Show with Michael Schwedick, Clearwater Nature Center’s Birds of Prey Exhibit, the Waterman Tour with Captain Phil of Fish the Bay Charters, and a Nature Walk courtesy of Wentworth’s Nursery, and much more in the comfort of your home,” organizers said.

The event kicks off on the Leonardtown Facebook page at 10 am April 19. The programming will also be available on the Visit Leonardtown MD website. Mark your calendars and invite your friends and family to join us for a one-of-a-kind celebration.