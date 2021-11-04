DOJ Awards Crime Prevention Grants

Local governments across Maryland have been awarded federal funds to bolster their crime prevention programs, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer announced.

Joining Rep. Hoyer in the announcement were Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone.

The $2,076,666 in funding comes from the US Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and will be used for crime prevention through drug treatment, prevention and education, mental health, law enforcement, witness and crime victim, and crisis intervention team programs.

“Making our communities safer for Maryland families goes well beyond law enforcement; it requires a comprehensive approach that includes crime prevention strategies. That’s why investments like this in resources, initiatives, and strategies that are successful in curbing crime before it happens and promoting greater community safety are so vital,” the lawmakers said. “We will continue to secure federal resources to assist our local communities in improving public safety across Maryland.”

Awardees include:

$17,075 for St. Mary’s County for the purchase of a Polaris Ranger Side-by-Side Utility Task Vehicle to navigate rural areas

$45,626 for Charles County to increase officer safety and drug court support program

$150,462 for Anne Arundel County for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

$959,956 for the City of Baltimore for the Baltimore Police Department

$404,096 for Baltimore County to partially fund the salaries of six Police Officer positions and one Criminal Records Clerk position hired under a previous award

$11,337 for the City of Cambridge for the Cambridge-Dorchester BJAG

$14,802 for Cecil County for life-saving protective equipment and radar units

$12,391 for the City of Cumberland in partnership with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office to improve police services

$43,631 for the City of Frederick for equipment purchases to facilitate productivity

$26,389 for Harford County for radar and traffic data gathering

$53,332 for Howard County’s saturation patrol funding, equipment purchases, and training

$122,049 for Montgomery County through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program

$167,177 for Prince George’s County’s public safety initiative to continue funding all public safety agencies

$24,726 for the City of Salisbury’s police department

$23,617 for Washington County for holiday and community events, traffic enforcement initiatives, crime prevention patrols, and equipment purchases

The Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Program allows states and units of local government, including tribes, to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own state and local needs and conditions. Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice.

