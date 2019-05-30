DHS Issues Alert on Chinese Drones

The Department of Homeland Security issued an alert on drones manufactured by Chinese companies which could pose security risks, including data theft, reports NPR. Most drones purchased in the US are manufactured in China. DHS included a video in its alert which notes the value of the data drones gather across the US including of critical infrastructure and border security.

More than 200,000 DHS employees gain shopping privileges at Coast Guard exchanges, reports Military Times. The CGX is similar to a department store, offers discount prices on brand name electronics, clothing, shoes, and other products, and most purchases are tax-free.

Rep. Duncan Hunter’s (R-CA) claim, as a Marine officer, that he posed for a photo with a dead enemy combatant will probably not expose him to any charges, reports Military.com. Hunter made the statement to show support for Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who is facing a general court-martial on numerous charges, including one alleging he took a photo selfie with a corpse. “A lot of us have done the exact same thing,” Hunter said, according to reports by the Times of San Diego and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Motion filed to dismiss lead prosecutor and possibly judge in Gallagher’s war crime trial, according to Navy Times, citing concerns that the judge may have improperly overseen the surveillance of the SEAL’s defense team by prosecutors.

Democratic presidential hopeful and Iraq War veteran Seth Moulton wants to mandate annual mental health check-ups for all servicemembers and high-schoolers in an effort to better “make sure everyone gets the support they need,” reports Marine Corps Times.

Wright-Patterson assessing damage after tornado tears through Ohio, reports Air Force Times.

Before 1919, cosmology was as subjective as art history. A solar eclipse, and a patent clerk’s equations, changed everything. The New York Times reports on the eclipse that made Einstein famous.

Britain’s Royal Air Force tests miniature missile decoys on Typhoon jets, reports UPI. The BriteCloud, roughly the size of a soda can, is designed to protect combat jets from the latest radar-guided missiles.

Three more US troops from Korean War identified from 55 boxes of remains returned by North Korea, reports Military Times. So far, six Americans have been identified from 55 boxes of what North Korean officials said were remains.

Destruction of chemical weapons stored since the 1940s to begin at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, KY, reports Army Times. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the chemical agents include mustard, sarin, and VX

Zumwalt program continues testing combat system and missiles on lead ship, test ship, reports USNI News.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 27, 2019

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a not-to-exceed $65,173,723 advance acquisition contract for long-lead components for the manufacture and delivery of three low-rate initial production Lot 5 M-4C Triton unmanned aircraft for the Navy (2); and the government of Australia (1). In addition, this contract provides equipment and associated materials for three ground stations for the Navy (2); and the government of Australia (1). Work will be performed in San Diego, California (27.7 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (15.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (14.7 percent); Waco, Texas (9.3 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (8 percent); Red Oak, Texas (6.2 percent); and various locations in the continental U.S. (18.6 percent). Work is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and cooperative partner funds in the amount of $65,173,723 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($38,250,000; 58.7 percent); and the government of Australia ($26,923,723; 41.3 percent) under a cooperative agreement. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0008).

Emergent LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $15,542,033 firm-fixed-price task-order (SP4701-19-F-0112) against a five-year base period and one five-year option on a National Aeronautics and Space Administration Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement Government-wide acquisition contract (NNG155SC33B) for oracle database software license maintenance. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a May 29, 2020, performance completion date. Using customer is the Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

