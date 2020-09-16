Deadline for Crab Pot Pitch Is Sept. 21

Posted by TechPort on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment

TechPort 2.0 is helping publicize the upcoming Crab Pot Pitch Competition in Southern Maryland.

The Crab Pot Pitch Competition, hosted by Southern Maryland Innovates, is the region’s premier pitch competition for entrepreneurs with cutting-edge, disruptive, and innovative technologies. Made popular by television shows like ABC’s “Shark Tank,” pitch contests provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their ideas to a panel of judges or investors in front of an audience.

This year’s contest will be held virtually from 6 to 9 pm Thursday, October 29. The submission period has been extended to Monday, September 21. Complete the Crab Pot Pitch Competition participant form here. The form is used to determine competition eligibility. This provides contest organizers with the information needed to qualify a presentation and introduce participants to the audience.

Five finalists will be selected to pitch in front of a panel of judges at the final competition October 29.

Wondering why you should compete? Great product and idea pitches are critical to the growth of any business, but especially start-ups. Pitches are used to make sales, obtain financing, and build relationships. This is an opportunity to practice your pitch and receive valuable feedback to help you improve your odds of success. There are also likely to be more than a couple potential investors in the audience.

The winner will receive $3,500 and a bushel of crabs. The runner-up will receive $1,000.

On the panel of judges are Chuck Bubeck, executive director at Maryland Innovation Center; Mike Steele, founder of Motobriiz LLC and 2016 Crab Pot Winner; Chris Kaselemis, the St. Mary’s County director of economic development; Danita Boonchaisiri, Calvert County’s economic development business development manager; and Lucretia Freeman-Buster, Charles County’s chief of business development.

About TechPort

TechPort is Southern Maryland’s new business incubator located at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. Initiated and supported by the US Navy, St. Mary’s County, University of Maryland, and Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) stakeholders, TechPort’s charter is to grow the area’s economic base by accelerating innovation and assisting entrepreneurs to create and build new tech-based companies.

For more information about TechPort at the Aviation Technology Park at the airport, contact Director Tommy Luginbill at 44185 Airport Road, California, MD 20619. To learn more, visit TechPort’s Leader member page; or visit them on Facebook Twitter Instagram LinkedIn