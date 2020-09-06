Davis 1st Executive Director of Navy Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Amy Davis has been selected as the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum’s first executive director.

“Amy is eminently qualified for this position and is certain to continue her vital contributions,” wrote retired US Navy captain George Hill, president of the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association.

Originally from Pennsylvania and now a 12-year resident of St. Mary’s County, Ms. Davis holds a bachelor of arts degree in comparative literature from the Pennsylvania State University, a post-graduate certificate in museum studies from Northwestern University, and a masters of science degree in nonprofit management from the University of Maryland.

“I’m excited to take on the responsibility of leading the museum into a new chapter as we build on a legacy of over 40 years of volunteerism,” Davis said. “The museum has an outstanding staff, an exceptional team of volunteers, and supportive community partners. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with them as we chart our course for the coming years.”

Although this is a new position for Ms. Davis, she is not new to the museum. She has been employed by the museum since 2016 in various roles, most recently as museum administrator, overseeing the admissions staff and most aspects of museum operations. The unanimous selection as the museum’s first-ever executive director places her at the helm of a dynamic and continually growing nonprofit organization which serves as one of the anchors of the St. Mary’s County tourism industry.

“The board’s confidence in Amy is unquestioned,” Mr. Hill said. “She knows more about the museum and how it operates than any other member of the association. Her background, education, and leadership make her the perfect fit for this position. The future of the museum could not be brighter than with Amy at the helm.”

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in Lexington Park, MD, that operates the museum and strives to preserve, educate, and inspire the public about the history of Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the surrounding community. The multimillion dollar museum complex consists of two display buildings, a collections facility, and an outdoor flightline with 25 unique research, development, test and evaluation aircraft on display.

For more information on the museum, visit the museum’s website.

This article was provided by Dan Bramos, a volunteer at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

