CSM Women’s Lax Gets New Coach

Molly O’Friel has been named the new College of Southern Maryland women’s lacrosse coach.

O’Friel said she found her passion for lacrosse during her freshman year at Huntingtown High School less than eight short years ago. Already she has found herself tackling several coaching positions throughout her experience.

Currently, helping to coach fall ball and the winter workout at her high school alma mater, the Chesapeake Beach resident said she was on the field with her hometown Hurricanes when she learned about the coaching opportunity at CSM and immediately inquired.

“It is a natural fit for me to lead the Hawks,” Ms. O’Friel said. “When I met with the CSM athletic directors, it was clear we all have the same mindset. We want to turn this program around from a club sport mindset, to being one of a competitive force to be reckoned with in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference.”

“We are thrilled to have Coach O’Friel take the reins,” said CSM Assistant Athletic Director Sarah Williams. “Although our team is small in numbers, we are gigantic in heart. As soon as you meet Coach O’Friel, you can feel her positive and competitive energy. We are excited to have her lead the team.”

Small in numbers, indeed. The CSM women’s lacrosse team boasts a roster of 13 players – a far cry from the typical roster of 20 to 21.

“Obviously everyone is taken back by how low our numbers are,” Ms. O’Friel said. “We have to field the game with 12 players and these numbers don’t leave us any room for injuries or illness. We will have to play hard, and smart.”

She said as coach, her job will include actively recruiting and she plans to visit Southern Maryland high schools to scout. She also acknowledges that the next few seasons will be “groundbreaking seasons.”

“We all want to win,” she said. “As long as everyone stays in that mindset – play to win, play to learn – then we’ll make strides. I will give these women all of my time and all of my knowledge as long as they give me all of their hustle.”

Ms. O’Friel’s coaching positions have included tournament co-head coach at the FCA Lacrosse Tournament in New York, assistant coach for the Southern Maryland Cyclones Girls Lacrosse, lacrosse specialist at Camp Lokanda in Glen Spey, New York, coach at High Point University Prospect Camp in North Carolina and coach at Pfeiffer University Lacrosse Camp. She attended Pfeiffer, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and earned the All Sportsmanship Award. She made First Team All-Conference twice while playing varsity Division II lacrosse.

The intercollegiate athletics program at CSM provides an educational and competitive physical experience for its student athletes integrating training for the mind as well as the body. Learn more about CSM athletics at the college’s website.

