CSM rounded out the spring semester by celebrating the 2018-2019 accomplishments of the students at the annual athletic banquet held at the Waldorf Jaycees Community Center.

“What a wonderful night,” said CSM Executive Director of Student Life and Athletics Michelle Ruble. “It is always great recognizing the hard work and achievement of our student athletes academically and athletically, as well as our coaching staffs and support personnel.”

Zack McDonough of Accokeek was named Scholar Athlete of the Year for earning a minimum of 36 credit hours with the college and maintaining the highest cumulative GPA. Mr. McDonough, who played defense for the Hawks men’s soccer team, earned a 3.93 GPA and is continuing his education at the University of Maryland.

“This student athlete is extremely hardworking and was an outstanding role model for his team and he showed great leadership on the field as a center back for the team this season,” said CSM Assistant Director of Athletics Sarah Williams. “Off the field this athlete is just as competitive in the classroom. His academic goal is excellence … he does not accept anything less.”

Amaya Yancey, a freshman point guard, was voted Female Athlete of the Year and was credited with helping lead the women’s basketball program to its second National Junior College Athletic Associate Region XX, Division II runner-up award in 18 years. She averaged 16 points per game and shot 42.8 percent from the field, while averaging nine rebounds per game.

Ms. Yancy of Washington, DC, recorded a career high seven triple-doubles this season and was named NJCAA Player of the Week. She finished her first season at CSM by leading the nation in assists at eight per game and topped the national leaderboard in 3-point field goal percentage at 50.6 percent. She has been named Second Team All-Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference, Second Team All-Region and made the 2018-2019 NJCAA Division II Third Team All-American team.

She “has been an amazing example of what consistency and dedication mean as a student athlete,” said CSM Athletic Coordinator Brooke Bowling. “This young woman is very driven when it comes to accomplishing her goals. She is determined to be a successful student athlete and represent the College of Southern Maryland in a positive way.”

William Garrett of Chesapeake Beach was voted Male Athlete of the Year for his excellent performance on the golf course, has led the scoring average in for the conference for the last two seasons. He had three tournament victories this season, giving him a career total of eight. He was recently named to First Team All MDJUCO to add to his freshman year accolades of making First Team All MDJUCO and First Team All-Region.

“He has a meticulous work ethic and a special will to succeed,” Ms. Bowling said. Mr. Garrett plans to continue his golf career at Towson next year.

With the help of Mr. Garrett’s performance, the Hawks golf team won its second consecutive NJCAA Region XX Tournament this year, qualifying the team to compete in the NJCAA Division II National Championship later this month in Indiana.

In addition, team awards were announced for each of the college’s 11 sports teams, and every athlete was honored for taking on the challenge of intercollegiate sports while also pursuing academic goals at the college.