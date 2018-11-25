CSM Planning Holiday Performances

The College of Southern Maryland has several events planned until the college takes its winter break from 3 pm Dec. 21 until Jan. 2.

CSM Celebrates #GivingTuesday. Nov. 27. The College of Southern Maryland Foundation will join thousands of colleges and nonprofits around the world for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity by participating in #GivingTuesday, a 24-hour online giving event Nov. 27. Make an impact in the community by donating to CSM scholarships and programs. Gifts of every size, contributed on #GivingTuesday will help transform lives in Southern Maryland. Visit https://foundation.csmd.edu/news-events/giving-tuesday.

CSM Main Stage: Hawk Talk. 2:30 pm Nov. 27. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Discussion related to an upcoming Main Stage production. Free. www.csmd.edu/Arts.

CSM Native American Heritage Celebration. 2:30-4 pm Nov. 29. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Room 104, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a one-hour dance and cultural lesson by Piscataway Indian dancers. https://www.piscatawayindians.com/laie. For more information, email RPerez@csmd.edu.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibit: Chris Troutman, Time and Line: Drawing and Narrative. Until Dec. 13. College of Southern Maryland, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Exhibition will feature work by artist Chris Troutman, who draws human figures in contemporary urban settings presented from unexpected vantage points. The gallery is open 9 am-9 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 am-6 pm Saturday. Free. Visit here for more information.

Health Assessment Fair. 10 am-1 pm Dec. 4. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, B Building, Rooms 103 and 104, 115 J.W. Williams Road. Take advantage of free health screenings, tour the facilities, sample exercise classes, and talk with health and fitness experts. Free. 443-550-6000, ext. 6168.

CSM Student Honors Recital. 3 pm Dec. 6. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This recital features selected CSM music students. Free. www.csmd.edu/Arts.

CSM Health Pathways Information Session. 1 pm Dec. 7. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Community Education (CE) Building, Room 101, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This CSM Health Pathways Information Session, given in collaboration by the Division of Health Sciences and the Department of Continuing Education/Workforce Development, will offer information about all of the college’s Health Sciences programs as well as information about the competitive admissions and petition process. Open to anyone interested in pursuing a health program (credit or non-credit) at CSM. Free. 301-934-7631. To RSVP, click here.

CSM Connections Literary Series: Magazine Reading. 7:30 pm Dec. 7. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Rooms 103/104, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Contributors will read and discuss their published works. Free. 301-934-7864, or visit the college’s website.

CSM Dance Ensemble Winter Performance. 7:30 pm Dec. 10. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM dance ensemble to present its winter performance. $7 adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. Adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the performance. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or click here.

CSM Chorale and Barbershop Concert. 8 pm Dec. 14. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Chorale and Chamber Choir with the Southern Mix Barbershop Chorus will perform. $7 adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or visit the college’s website.

CSM Latin Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble. 8 pm Dec. 15. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Latin Ensemble, Ritmo Caché, and the CSM Jazz Ensemble will perform. $7 adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or visit here.

CSM Closes for Winter Break. Dec. 21 3 pm to Jan. 2 8 am. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. CSM will close for Winter Break starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 2. The CSM pools and fitness centers will also follow this schedule. During Winter Break, online services are available here.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two-week advance notice. If you are interested in these services, please contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.