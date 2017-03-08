CSM to Host Screening of Documentary

Community leaders and The Diversity Institute at the College of Southern Maryland are working together to present a screening of the documentary “13th,” directed by Ava DuVernay, at 6:45 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus in the Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room BI-113 at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. The doors will open at 6:30 pm.

“13th” is an in-depth look at the United States’ prison system, criminalization of African-Americans, and the US prison boom. The film was nominated in the Best Documentary (Feature) at the 2017 Academy Awards.

DuVernay directed the acclaimed 2014 drama, “Selma.”

After the screening of the documentary, a panel of Southern Maryland community leaders will be available to speak and answer questions from the audience.

The panel includes Judge E. Gregory Wells of the Calvert County Circuit Court, Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry, Pastor Dave Huffman of South Potomac Church, and Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington.

The title of the documentary is about the 13th amendment to the US Constitution, which freed slaves and prohibited slavery, unless it was punishment for a crime. The film explores how African-Americans have been forced to work for the state under convict leasing; how the War on Drugs weighed most heavily on minority communities; and the mass incarceration of people of color in the United States, according to its Wikipedia page. The film also examines how money is being made by corporations from incarcerations.

The screening and panel will include mature subject matter, so this production may not be suitable for all ages. The event is free.

The Diversity Institute strives to empower the community as its members seek to learn about self, understand the breadth of cultural and social differences among us, and build the skills needed to create and lead a more just world. The Diversity Institute promotes respectful, open, and honest interactions among people and communities of diverse backgrounds, abilities, and philosophical ideologies.

For more information call 301-870-3008, ext. 7659, or 301-934-7659 or visit the Diversity Institute’s website.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.