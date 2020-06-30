Criteria Changes for COVID Grant Program

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The criteria for St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Small Business and Non-Profit Relief Fund has been expanded to allow St. Mary’s County’s youngest businesses and non-profits to meet the eligibility requirements.

The relief program is allowing businesses and non-profits that have been in continuous operation since March 1, 2019, to apply; previously limited to entities in continuous operation since February 1, 2018.

The grant program has a budget of $2 million. Small businesses and non-profits with 15 or fewer employees are eligible for grants of $5,000 and entities with 16 to 30 employees are eligible for grants of $7,500 (grant amount not to exceed yearly average of two months revenue). The county anticipates that over 300 grants will be issued.

Grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.

Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application here.

Businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to call or email if they have any questions concerning eligibility or required application documents. Contact Kellie Hinkle, deputy director, at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.