COVID Vaccines Arriving at Hundreds of Locations

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, December 14, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

GEN Gustave Perna, chief operating officer for Operation Warp Speed, says the first round of COVID-19 vaccines should start arriving at sites across the nation as early as today, Dec. 14, reports Army Times. Six hundred and thirty-six predetermined locations will receive the vaccine by Wednesday, reports NBC News.

Veterans Affairs officials said they will begin providing vaccinations in coming days to frontline VA health care workers and veterans living in long-term care units at 37 of medical centers across the country, reports Military Times.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will get the vaccine in public as soon as it becomes available to them and will lead an aggressive statewide campaign urging all Marylanders to get vaccinated, reports WBALTV 11. Who will get vaccinated? The state has a four-phase distribution timeline.

The US Naval Academy Midshipmen were shut out by the West Point Black Knights in Saturday’s 121st Army-Navy football matchup. Army won 15-0 for its first shutout in the rivalry since 1969, The Washington Post reports. “This was an Army-Navy game unlike any other . . . unless you were there in 1943, when the game was last played in Michie Stadium. That one also ended in a shutout, with Navy winning, 13-0,” writes a Post columnist.

The Naval Academy’s midshipmen have begun their winter break, reports Navy Times, finishing off their fall semester with the Army-Navy football game before heading off on winter break. Classes for the spring semester will start Jan. 19.

After some delays, the US Senate approved a one-week temporary funding measure Friday afternoon to avert a government shutdown hours before the deadline, reports NPR. On Friday, the Senate also passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which appropriates the DoD budget, reports townhall.com. The House had approved the $740 million bill on Tuesday, reports The Hill.

CNN offers a guide to today’s Electoral College vote certifying the results of the 2020 November presidential election.

The US Navy’s 30-year shipbuilding plan calls for building 82 new ships by 2026 at a cost of $147 billion, reports UPI News, a significant increase over previous plans.

Seventeen astronauts make up NASA’s new Artemis team, some of whom have served in the military. Among the group who could be headed to the moon in a few years is Kayla Barron, a US Navy lieutenant commander, reports The Drive. She was one of the first female officers to serve aboard a nuclear submarine. NASA has selected the team to help pave the way for the next lunar missions including sending the first woman and next man to walk on the lunar surface in 2024.

Atlantic Wreck Salvage believes that it has likely discovered the wreckage of a century-old submarine off the coast of Maryland, reports Navy Times. In 1930, the submarine was part of the inactive reserve fleet that was later used as a target in an aerial bombing and sank to the bottom of the ocean in 1936 near Ocean City.

The sailor who went missing off the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday has been identified. He is Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Goolsby of Texas, reports Navy Times. The Roosevelt was the first assignment for the 20-year-old.

The US military flew two B-52H bombers from Louisiana to the Middle East as part of an ongoing effort to deter Iran from any aggressive actions, reports NBC News.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that recent nuclear drills included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from a nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea, reports The Associated Press.

Maryland Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot is calling for the state to come up with its own one-time financial aid package for residents, reports WTOP News. Andrew Schaufele, director of the board of revenue estimates, said the fiscal picture for state revenues has brightened since the fall. Mr. Franchot said it’s important that the state assist hospitality-industry workers and others who are struggling with unemployment or reduced hours. Under his proposal, anyone who earns less than $30,000 a year would receive a one-time state payment, reports Maryland Matters.

Federal agencies will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, giving federal employees an extra day off the day before Christmas, reports Federal News Network. President Donald Trump made the announcement in an executive order on Friday.

A test flight of Virgin Galactic’s space plane, designed to take tourists to space, was aborted midair Saturday, reports Daily News, after its onboard engines didn’t ignite.

US Marine Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, 34, was found guilty last week of conspiring to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the US to Haiti and transporting firearms without a license to the Haitian Army, reports The Charlotte Observer.

Washington Football Team said there will be no fans in the stands for the final 2020 games at FedEx Field, reports WTOP News.

Contracts:

Pacific Architects and Engineers Applied Technologies LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $30,969,685 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract. This contract provides for the procurement of various types of support including system operations, laboratory and field testing, marine operations and target support services, engineering, range sustainability, maintenance, data reduction and analysis. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,957,500; and fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $501,000 will be obligated at time of award, $501,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-C-0011).

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $27,750,407 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for design, development, integration, test, evaluation, installation, maintenance, configuration management and logistics in support of the Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Division systems and equipment. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Maryland (80%); and Lexington Park, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Command Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0011).

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded an $184,444,865 fixed-price-incentive (firm target) modification to previously awarded contract M67854-16-0006 for amphibious combat vehicles (ACV). This modification provides for the procurement of 36 full rate production ACVs and other associated production costs for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%). Work is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $184,444,865 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $38,786,218 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5112 for the production of two Fire Control System MK 99 ship sets and the associated technical engineering services in support of the Aegis Combat System on DDG-51 class ships. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (81%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (10%); Chesapeake, Virginia (3%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and Burlington, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,786,218 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $13,343,620 modification to exercise Option Year Four of previously awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N55236-17-D-0009 to provide maintenance support for the Mine Countermeasure-1 Class main propulsion diesel engine and ship service diesel generator. The overall total contract value ceiling remains unchanged at $86,268,629. Work will be performed in the homeports of Sasebo, Japan; and Manama, Bahrain, and ports-of-call as required according to individual task orders, and is scheduled to be completed by January 2022. No funding is being obligated at time of award. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $12,432,932 modification (P00017) to contract W81K04-18-C-0001 for specialty medical training, equipment/site maintenance and administration support services. Work will be performed in Dublin, California; Fort Gordon, Georgia; and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 operation and maintenance (Army Reserve) funds in the amount of $12,432,932 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Millennium Enterprises, doing business as Millennium Health and Fitness Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona (HQ0034-21-D-0005), is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinitely-quantify contract with a maximum amount of $25,000,000. The Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service (DCPAS) has a requirement to procure wellness and health promotion support services. The principal objective is for the contractor to provide the necessary staff to operate and manage Department of Defense wellness fitness centers, as well as agency specific programs and services to meet customer needs. The contractor shall provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision and other items and non-personal services necessary to perform wellness and health promotion services in support of DCPAS. Work performance will take place in the Northern Capital Region, including Arlington, Virginia; Crystal City, Virginia; and Washington, DC. No funds will be obligated at time of the award. Appropriate fiscal operations and maintenance funds will be obligated on all subsequent task orders. The expected completion date is Dec. 9, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Kearney and Company PC, Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $10,160,250 for audit services of the Defense Health Program (DHP). Work will be performed in various locations including the DHP headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, as well as other federal locations in Texas, Ohio, Indianapolis, Maryland, Colorado, New York and Maine, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition in which two bids were received. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $46,758,510. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $10,160,250 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-17-F-0096).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $82,710,850 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5501 to exercise the options for Air and Missile Defense Radar AN/SPY-6(V) integration and production support efforts. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts (64%); Kauai, Hawaii (18%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (8%); Moorestown, New Jersey (7%); Fair Lakes, Virginia (2%); and San Diego, California (less than 1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,309,691 (47%); 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,846,577 (24%); 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,620,778 (15%); 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,412,405 (9%); 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,587,256 (4%); and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, DC, is the contracting activity.

MHI Ship Repair and Services – Norfolk (MHI), Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $57,134,922 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) fiscal 2021 selected restricted availability (SRA). This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $71,850,462. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $57,134,922 will be obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $51,832,242 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In an effort to stabilize the industrial base for maintenance, a sole-source justification has been made in the industrial mobilization justification and approval, in accordance with the requirements of 10 US Code 2304(c)(3). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4408). (Awarded Dec. 9, 2020)

M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0030); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0031); Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0032); Systems Engineering Support Co., San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0033); and VT Milcom Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0034), are each awarded an $18,925,685 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract to provide production management, integration and fabrication and system and component procurement for network integration engineering facility production services. Technical services include basic research, end-to-end system design, prototype development, systems engineering, integration, deployment and life cycle support of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. This one-year contract includes four one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the potential value of this contract to an estimated $116,019,918. All work will be performed in San Diego, California. The period of performance of the base award is from Dec. 11, 2020, through Dec. 10, 2021. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Dec. 10, 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using operation and maintenance (Navy); Department of Defense working capital funds; other procurement (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and shipbuilding and conversion (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal (N66001-20-R-0030) published on the beta.SAM.gov website. Six offers were received and five selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Anaheim, California, is awarded a $13,999,957 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00036) for new procurement options under previously awarded and announced contract N00030-18-C-0001. The work will provide services and support for flight test instrumentation (FTI) systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (55%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (28%); Washington, DC (6%); Bremerton, Washington (3%); Kings Bay, Georgia (3%); Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3%); Laurel, Maryland (1%); and Silverdale, Washington (1%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 1, 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,694,024; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,647,388; and fiscal 2021 United Kingdom funds in the amount of $1,025,720, are being obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification is awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities (now beta.SAM.gov) website. The Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia, is awarded a $12,129,112 modification (P00007) to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract N00039-18-D-0006. The modification will allow for the completion of C4I system of systems testing, integration and installation services being performed onboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) under task order N00039-19-F-0017. The ceiling increase will allow for the completion of services onboard CVN 73 during its Chief of Naval Operations-directed refueling and complex overhaul maintenance availability currently ongoing. This action does not extend either the ordering period of contract N00039-18-D-0006 or the current period of performance of the CVN 73 task order N00039-19-F-0017. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (90%); and Charleston, South Carolina (10%). The current period of performance for the order remains unchanged ending in September 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $6,000,000 will be obligated at time of award of this modification and funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This sole-source modification was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Manhattan Construction Co., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $87,562,320 firm-fixed-price contract for the design-bid-build construction of a 281,075 square-foot operations center building. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Richmond, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 21, 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $87,562,320 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-21-C-2019).

iWorks Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $16,686,139 firm-fixed-price contract (HS0021-21-C-0002) for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). The contract provides for seamlessly vetting personnel for access, preserving the adjudicative decision and identifying and mitigating insider threat risk. Work will be performed in and around Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. This contract will be funded with fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds. The anticipated period of performance includes one 12-month base period and four 12-month option periods. The estimated lifecycle award value is $86,835,820. This requirement was synopsized on the government-wide point of entry website as a single-award, small business set-aside on Nov. 20, 2018. As a result, all small businesses were solicited and four offers were received. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

