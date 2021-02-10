COVID-19 Testing Sites Weather Closure

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thursday, February 11, 2021, and Friday, February 12, 2021.

Regular COVID-19 testing hours are expected to resume at both SMCHD testing sites (SMCHD Office in Leonardtown and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in Lexington Park) on Monday, February, 15, 2021.

For more information on local COVID-19 testing, click here.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, go to the health department’s website or call 301-475-4330.