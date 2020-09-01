COVID-19 Rent, Mortgage, Legal Help

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

If you need rent, mortgage, or legal help resulting from the pandemic, there are a variety of programs and resources available in Southern Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Human Services has Rental Assistance, Housing Support, and Emergency Assistance available. To learn more go to the DHS Website here. Local Departments of Social Services are linked here:

St. Mary’s County DSS and local helping services and courts Phone 240-895-7000

Charles County DSS and local helping services and courts Phone 301-392-6400

Calvert County DSS and local helping services and courts Phone 443-550-6900

A Financial Relief Guide for Marylanders is available at Financial Relief pdf

If you need legal assistance Maryland Court self-help centers are staff by trained attorneys and can be reached at 410-260-1392 or Southern Maryland Legal Aid at 877-310-1810

COVID-19 related financial relief programs, mortgage payments, and consumer protections, with limdlab.orgnks to more information and resources can also be found with the Maryland Department of Labor. Here is their Coronavirus/COVID-19 Information page.