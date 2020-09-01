September 1, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Schools Plan Virtual Town Hall Sept. 2 -

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Free WiFi in Library Parking Lots -

Monday, August 31, 2020

New Hours at Great Mills Pool Start Aug. 31 -

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Data Analytic Assesses Music Impact on Students -

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Stock Ticker

COVID-19 Rent, Mortgage, Legal Help

Posted by on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

If you need rent, mortgage, or legal help resulting from the pandemic, there are a variety of programs and resources available in Southern Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Human Services has Rental Assistance, Housing Support, and Emergency Assistance available. To learn more go to the DHS Website here. Local Departments of Social Services are linked here:

St. Mary’s County DSS and local helping services and courts  Phone 240-895-7000

Charles County DSS and local helping services and courts  Phone 301-392-6400

Calvert County DSS and local helping services and courts   Phone 443-550-6900

A Financial Relief Guide for Marylanders is available at Financial Relief pdf

If you need legal assistance Maryland Court self-help centers are staff by trained attorneys and can be reached at 410-260-1392 or Southern Maryland Legal Aid at 877-310-1810

COVID-19 related financial relief programs, mortgage payments, and consumer protections, with limdlab.orgnks to more information and resources can also be found with the Maryland Department of Labor. Here is their Coronavirus/COVID-19 Information page.

Filed under Leader Exclusives, Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment