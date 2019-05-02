Connections Contributors to Speak at Reading

Authors, poets, photographers, and artists who have contributed to the College of Southern Maryland‘s Connections magazine will discuss their work on Friday, May 3. The Connections contributors will be reading from or discussing their work starting at 7:30 pm in the La Plata Campus’ BI Building, Room 103/104.

Connections magazine is a regional literary journal that is published twice a year and features the very best poems, stories, artwork, and photography of Southern Maryland.

Featured contributors in the spring edition of Connections include poets Annalise Grey, Kate Lassman, Raisa Lees, John Timothy Robinson, Shayla Herron, Sherbie Kardinal, Taitzion Johnson-Williams, Liane Beckley, Briana Bledso, Luis Damian, Kiara Miller, Dominique Payne, Grace Vangorden, Chris Williams, Joanne Van Wie, Cassandra Higgs, Nicholas Ritter, Christopher Wilkins, Katie Spivey Brewster, Patrick Allen, Bethany G. Gopinath, Nick Brady, and Shayla Herron; prose writers Thomas Donohue, Benjamin Sonnenberg, Jim Payne, Dahlia Jackson, Karen D. McIntyre, James Burd Brewster, and Michael J. Klotz; and photographers William “Ed” Moroney, Mona Weber, Lena Hancock, Linda Cooke Smith, Omar Yunis, Judy Angleheart, Robin Karis, Richard Taylor, Diane Payne, Sherbie Kardinal, and Corey Bernard.

The Connections Literary Series is sponsored by CSM’s English, Communication and Languages Division, and supported by grants from the Arts Council of Calvert County, the Charles County Arts Alliance, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and the Maryland State Arts Council.

The La Plata Campus is located at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.

To view many videos that have been taken at past and recent CSM literary events, visit the college’s official YouTube Educational Channel. For information about CSM’s Connections Literary Series, visit the Connections page of the CSM website.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.