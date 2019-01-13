Congressman Pays a Visit to Judy Center

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Sunday, January 13, 2019

On Dec. 18, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer paid a visit to the Arundel Judy Center located at the Arundel Elementary and Middle School in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of Baltimore.

While he was there for the visit, Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) was able to hear an update from the Maryland Department of Education on the progress of Judy Centers in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland, met with educators and program coordinators, and then he toured the facility.

“I was glad to visit the Arundel Judy Center this morning and learn more about the support the facility is providing to hundreds of families in the south Baltimore community,” said Congressman Hoyer on the day of the visit. “Judy Centers play an incredibly important role throughout Maryland, and I appreciated learning more about the programs offered by the Arundel Judy Center. By providing social service and educational programs in one place, Judy Centers help children and parents succeed. I join in thanking all of the staff and educators throughout the state and particularly those at the Arundel Judy Center for the critical work they do.”

Judy Centers – named in tribute to Congressman. Hoyer’s late wife and longtime advocate for young children, Judith Hoyer – are designed to improve the school readiness for children from birth to age 5 by providing comprehensive early childhood services to children and their entire families. The centers provide Adult Education, Case Management, Child Care Assistance, Developmental and Health Screenings, Family Engagement Activities, Parenting Classes, and Play Groups. The Arundel Judy Center is the largest Judy Center in Baltimore. It provides early childhood education and a variety of support services under one roof to families who live in South Baltimore.

