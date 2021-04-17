Complete Streets Workshops Planned

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 17, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold two virtual public workshops April 21 and 22 to introduce the Complete Streets Plan project and gather feedback from the community.

The Complete Streets Plan project will aid in developing a plan to ensure that residents, workers, and visitors can safely walk or bike to nearby schools, restaurants, places of employment, and other local amenities. The project is an effort to make the region a better place to live and enhance the quality of life for the surrounding community.

St. Mary’s County residents are invited to participate in one of two upcoming workshops to learn more about the project.

To register for the C-SMMPO Complete Streets Plan St. Mary’s County Public Workshop #1 from 6 to 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021, click here.

To register for the C-SMMPO Complete Streets Plan St. Mary’s County Public Workshop #2 from 6 to 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 22, 2021, click here.

The workshops will be recorded and uploaded to the St. Mary’s County website and the C-SMMPO website along with other materials. An online survey will be made available after the workshops to gather further comments regarding the project. St. Mary’s County will mail printed packets of the workshop material to anyone who is unable to access or use a computer to attend a meeting.

To request an information packet or for further information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1500 or 1507.

Photo credit: pexels.com