Compensation Review Board Seeks 3 Members

Sunday, March 24, 2024

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking three interested applicants to serve on the 2024 Compensation Review Commission.

Pursuant to Chapter 23 of the St. Mary’s County Code, the St. Mary’s County Compensation Review Commission convenes every four years to review salaries and benefits of St. Mary’s County officials and members of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education and make recommendations to the commissioners.

Appointees will be expected to attend all meetings of the 2024 Compensation Review Commission, monthly from June through December 2024, on Wednesdays at 5:30pm:

June 5, 2024

July 10, 2024

August 7, 2024

September 11, 2024

October 2, 2024

November 13, 2024

All citizens interested in volunteering their time for the commission should complete the online application (include attached resume) at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards. Applications must be submitted by 5pm April 23, 2024.

Direct questions to Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1700 or [email protected].