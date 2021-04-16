Commissioners’ Public Forum Postponed

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 16, 2021

The St. Mary’s County commissioners announce a revision to their April public schedule. The public forum, initially scheduled for April 20, 2021, has been postponed until Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 6:30 pm in the commissioners’ meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Public forums provide residents an opportunity to speak directly to the commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Additional details on the rescheduled public forum will be announced at a later date.

The commissioners’ FY2022 Proposed Budget Public Hearing remains unchanged and will occur as originally scheduled Tuesday, April 27, at 6:30 pm in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Chesapeake Building.