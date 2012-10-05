Colleen’s Dream Holding Pink Sale

October’s First Friday Event – Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – is dedicated to breast cancer awareness. In honor of all of the women who have suffered from this terrible disease, Colleen’s Dream in Leonardtown is offering 25 percent off of anything pink.

How Pink can you go? Wear Pink, dine Pink, and paint the town Pink!

Unite with the Leonardtown Business Association as they help support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Participating Leonardtown Business Association members, stores and restaurants will be offering specials to help raise funds for Breast Cancer Care.

The Leonardtown Business Association (LBA) is involved in many local community efforts and for Pink Friday, they are supporting “The Sisters with Bracatude” local sisters, who are walking in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on October 7 in the Wildewood community.

The First Friday committee will be on hand in Leonardtown accepting applications from local residents wishing to participate in the walk. First Friday begins at 5 p.m. and registration for the walk Oct. 7, begins at 7 p.m.

For additional details or to pre-register for the walk, call 410-721-4304.

