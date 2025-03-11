CoCreating with Walden Wise

Did you know that 41% of parents report feeling so stressed they cannot function most days? If you’re part of that number know that you’re not alone. It’s no secret that managing stress can feel impossible. But what if stress didn’t have to be a barrier?

At Walden Wise, we’re here to shift your understanding of stress — from a constant, overwhelming pressure to a powerful force that, when balanced, can actually support you and the kids in your life.

Step 1: Know Your Stress Level

Learning to identify your current stress level, moment by moment, is the first step to finding relief. Imagine having a tool to check in on your stress, quickly and clearly. Enter the U-Curve.

This simple yet transformative map lets you identify when you’re in the “just right” spot, called Eustress — a positive, motivating form of stress. And when things tip too far into overwhelm, it guides you back.

Do you know when you’re in “too much” stress? And do you have tools to find your way back to balance?

Try These 4 Tools to Get Back to Balance

We’ve put together four simple tools to help you — and the kids you care about — navigate stress. Here’s a quick preview:

Notice and validate feelings to bring calm.

Shift focus from the distant future to the present.

Watch for cycles of negativity and recognize when you’re sliding toward overwhelm.

Model calm in stressful moments, helping kids feel secure.

Curious to see how each of these tools can make a difference in your daily life? Click here to explore the U-Curve and learn how these tools can help you find your way back to just right.

Expanding the Circle:

Imagine the relief of discovering a resource that truly resonates — a tool that makes you feel seen and supported. Wouldn’t you want someone to share it with you?

Walden Wise, we believe each of us has the power — and the meaningful responsibility — to extend this circle of care. By sharing these resources, you’re not just passing along information; you’re offering others a pathway to understanding and peace in their caregiving journey. This is the heart of CoCreating: reaching out, connecting, and expanding a circle of support that touches every child through the adults who care for them

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other and sharing what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators – caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach.

Please join us as we share valuable resources, connections and experiences to help you nurture the emotional health of the kids in your life.

