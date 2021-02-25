CMG Provides Donation for College Microscope

Consortium Management Group Inc., manager of the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium, provided $30,000 to St. Mary’s College of Maryland for the purchase of a research-grade microscope, The Patuxent Partnership announced. The generous donation demonstrates CMG’s commitment to STEM workforce development.

The use of the upgraded microscope will train SMCM chemistry students and expand research capabilities in the field of material characterization.

This capability will enhance SMCM’s continued partnerships with the Materials Science and Engineering Division at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), as well as partnerships with the energetic materials researchers at NSWC Indian Head. This particular microscope provides scientists with high-quality, unique information on the chemical compositions of non-metal solids such as energetic compounds, organic additives, plastics, rubbers, polymers, laminates, and ceramics on extremely small-size scale.

The Patuxent Partnership devotes substantial time, effort, and resources to STEM and workforce development. TPP values its relationships across government, industry and academia, connecting the dots in the community. TPP has had an Education Partnership Agreement with NAWCAD and SMCM for almost 10 years. This EPA supports research, robotics, internships, technology innovation, skilled artisan development, and other initiatives.

