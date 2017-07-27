Chapter 113 Task Force Meetings Set

The task force charged with proposing amendments to St. Mary’s Code Chapter 113 has announced plans for several public meetings through October at the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission. The task force has publicized the dates for the meetings.

The meetings will be Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Sept. 6, Sept. 20, Oct. 4, and Oct. 18, 2017. Each one is scheduled from 4 to 7 pm in the main meeting room of the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission office, which is located at 23121 Camden Way in California, Maryland.

The task force is meeting to discuss proposed amendments to the St. Mary’s County Code Chapter 113. Once members have crafted recommendations, they will present them to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, the board of the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, individually and jointly, as well as to the St. Mary’s County Annapolis legislative delegation as it prepares for the 2018 legislative session which begins in January. Any of the meetings could include a closed session, pursuant to the Local Government Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, §9-512. All of the meetings are subject to the Maryland and St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Acts. Records from the meetings and any other proceedings will be subject to the Maryland Public Information Act.

Members of the MeCom task force are volunteers who live or work in St. Mary’s County who answered a call for volunteers earlier this year. Chapter 113 of the St. Mary’s County Code pertains to sanitary districts.

Anyone interested in further information concerning this meeting should contact Kelly Jarboe at kjarboe@metcom.org or 301-737-7400, ext. 225, for cancellations and/or changes. Any changes to the meeting schedule will be posted on the MetCom website, listed above.

To learn more about St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, visit its Leader member page.