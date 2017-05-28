MetCom Task Force Seeks Volunteers

Two volunteers are being sought by the St. Mary’s County commissioners and the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission to serve on a task force that will offer proposed amendments to the Code of St. Mary’s County Chapter 113: Sanitary Districts.

The volunteers on the task force will meet once or twice monthly between June and October 2017, on a meeting schedule to be published.

Members of the task force will review these documents: Recommendations of the Water/Sewer Connection Policy Study Group April 2014; St. Mary’s County Code Chapter 113; Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan; MetCom Task Force June 2010; Water & Sewer Financing and Connection Policy April 2016; and other key documents. After the documents have been extensively reviewed, members of the task force will synthesize the information and create recommendations for any amendments to the county commissioners and Metropolitan Commission in November 2017.

The ideas and recommendations created by the task force will be considered by county officials and may be used as part of the legislative proposal for the joint legislative meeting of the county commissioners and the county’s legislative delegation as county prepares for the 2018 legislative session.

Candidates for the volunteer positions need to live or work in St. Mary’s County. The task force members will serve a six-month term and should plan to attend all meetings, as scheduled.

Those chosen for the task force are subject to the provisions of the St. Mary’s County Public Ethics Ordinance. Meetings of the task force are subject to the provisions of the Maryland and St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Acts. Records from the meetings and any proceedings will be subject to the provisions of the Maryland Public Information Act.

Interested citizens can apply by visiting the county’s website.

All applications must include a resume and the deadline for submission is Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. *1700.

To learn more about St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, visit its Leader member page.