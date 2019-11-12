Can a Government Shutdown Be Avoided?

President Donald Trump tells lawmakers that he would sign a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, so long as it does not restrict his ability to build a border wall between Mexico and the US, reports Defense News. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said last week that the House will pass a stopgap spending measure later this month hoping to avoid a shutdown, reports Politico.

Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said many Air Force programs — the F-15EX fighter, F-22 Raptor sensors, modifications to the F-35, and an effort to build precision-guided missiles and bombs — are under immediate threat if Congress fails to pass a formal appropriations bill soon, reports Military.com. If the temporary spending bill, known as a continuing resolution, is prolonged by as little as six months, the impasse will negatively affect roughly 145 projects that are already in development or slated to be awarded.

Federal News Radio reports on the 2019 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. One of the observations from the results: Though employees impacted by the partial government shutdown said the most recent lapse delayed work, reduced customer service, and prompted them to miss deadlines, the experience doesn’t appear to be driving many out the door.

A meeting between President Trump and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan could take place this week, reports The Hill, ending weeks of uncertainty over whether Erdoğan would make the trip amid tensions over Syria. Mr. Trump will confront Turkey’s leader about his decision to buy a Russian air defense system, reports The Associated Press.

Russian investments into ground, missile, artillery, and electronic warfare capabilities have modernized the Russian military into a mobile force capable of capturing and holding territory in Europe, reports Military Times. A report, “Trends in Russia’s Armed Forces,” says Russia’s operations in Syria have afforded its military valuable knowledge in expeditionary warfare.

Revenue from oil fields that US forces are protecting in northeast Syria will go to US partner forces in the region and not the US, reports The Hill.

The Associated Press reports that on Monday, Turkey deported a US citizen who fought for the Islamic State group as the government began a new push to send back captured foreign fighters to their home countries.

Three guided-missile destroyers have returned to Norfolk, reports Navy Times, ending a seven-month deployment while the flattop they escorted, the USS Abraham Lincoln, remains at sea. The aircraft carrier Lincoln must stay overseas while its replacement, the carrier Harry S. Truman, is down for maintenance, and flattop Gerald R. Ford is delayed, Navy Times reports

Tricare beneficiaries who fill their prescriptions at a retail store or by mail will see their prescription costs rise Jan. 1, reports Military Times, and enrollment fees for most retirees and their family members on Tricare Prime also will increase next year.

Cmdr. Bryce Benson, the officer who commanded the destroyer Fitzgerald during its fatal 2017 collision, won’t go before a Navy Board of Inquiry, reports Navy Times.

Identical twin soldiers the US Army Reserve liked so much it recruited them twice are heading off on their third deployment together, reports Army Times, this time to Kuwait.

The US Marine Corps has changed its policy on hair styles and earring choices for female Marines during physical training, reports Military.com. They are now allowed to wear “half ponytails.” Gold and silver earrings can be worn with service uniforms.

Contracts:

J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $109,433,818 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for development of simulation systems and software to support training activities as well as acquisition development and lifecycle support for the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division 5.4.3, Simulation Division. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (75%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (25%), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured, as a small business set-aside, via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0008).

Cardinal Health 200 LLC, Waukegan, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $2,250,000,000 modification (P00023) exercising the first 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract (SPE2DV-17-D-0001) with three 30-month option periods for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, with a June 6, 2022, performance completion date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Owens and Minor Distribution Inc., Mechanicsville, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $1,125,000,000 modification (P00018) exercising the first 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract (SPE2DV-17-D-0002) with three 30-month option periods for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, with a June 6, 2022, performance completion date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bell-Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $68,189,550 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0315) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This order provides non-recurring and recurring engineering associated with the development, qualification test, integration, airworthiness substantiation, flight test demonstration and validation/verification of the government of Japan unique configuration into MV-22B Block C aircraft and the MV-22 Containerized Flight Training Device. This effort also includes logistics and training efforts, to include post-delivery reach-back support, aircraft preservation and de-preservation, storage, aircraft transit support as well as the remaining unique kits and installs in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (50.8%); Fort Worth, Texas (27.2%); Hyogo, Japan (6.9%); Chantilly, Virginia (6.7%); Huntsville, Alabama (2.2%); Olathe, Kansas (0.8%); Red Oak, Texas (0.7%); Bangalore, Indiana (0.6%); various locations within the continental U.S. (3%); and various locations outside the continental US (1.1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds for $68,189,550 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Seventeen companies have been awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts under the Worldwide Airlift Services Program, contracts with an estimated program value of $5,700,000,000: Air Center Helicopters, Burleson, Texas (HTC71120DR005); Berry Aviation Inc., San Marcos, Texas (HTC71120DR006); Bighorn Airways, Sheridan, Wyoming (HTC71120DR007); Careflight Ltd., Northmead, New South Wales, Australia (HTC71120DR009); CHI Aviation, Howell, Michigan (HTC71120DR010); Columbia Helicopters Inc., Aurora, Oregon (HTC71120DR011); Contour Aviation, Smyrna, Tennessee (HTC71120DR012); CSI Aviation Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico (HTC71120DR013); East Coast Flight Services Inc., Easton, Maryland (HTC71120DR014); Erickson Helicopters Inc., Portland, Oregon (HTC71120DR015); Flightworks Inc., Kennesaw, Georgia (HTC71120DR016); Hillsboro Aviation, Hillsboro, Oregon (HTC71120DR017); Jet Logistics Inc., Charlotte, North Carolina (HTC71120DR018); Mountain Aviation Inc., Broomfield, Colorado (HTC71120DR019); Omni Air Transport, Tulsa, Oklahoma (HTC71120DR020); Phoenix Air Group Inc., Cartersville, Georgia (HTC71120DR021); and Rampart Aviation, Colorado Springs, Colorado (HTC71120DR022). This contract provides worldwide Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) Part 135 airlift services utilizing fixed and/or rotary wing aircraft to transport Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agency personnel and cargo for domestic and international shipments. Services shall be provided for DoD and other federal government agencies. Services required include aircrew, ground personnel, supplies, ancillary support services and equipment to perform dedicated and/or ad hoc FAR Part 135 or equivalent Civil Aviation Authority airlift operations (at both military and commercial airports/airfields/landing zones). Operations could include the movement of passengers and cargo (or combination thereof), air ambulance, medical evacuation, sling-load cargo operations, delivery of Class I-X supplies, and US Mail and/or other like services. Work will be performed internationally and domestically, with an expected completion date of Nov. 11, 2024. Ordering may be centralized or decentralized and will be determined at the task order level. Funding is provided by multiple government agencies. The contracting activity is U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (Awarded Nov. 7, 2019)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Scottsdale, Arizona, is awarded a $731,876,547 cost-plus-award-fee and firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery/ indefinite quantity contract for Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) ground system sustainment. MUOS is a narrowband military satellite communications system that supports a worldwide, multiservice population of users, providing modern netcentric communications capabilities while supporting legacy terminals. Fiscal 2020-2029 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2020-2029 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2020-2029 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding will be applied to task orders after the contract award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Scottsdale, Arizona (94%); Wahiawa, Hawaii (2%); San Diego, California (1%); Niscemi, Italy (1%); Chesapeake, Virginia (1%); and Geraldton, Australia (1%). Work is expected to be completed by November 2029. This contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-20-D-0146).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $27,100,050 modification to exercise an option for a fixed-price-incentive (firm target) contract line item number (CLIN) 4002 portion of a previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006). This modification is for the purchase of other production costs, which includes program management, vehicle tooling, acceptance testing, and transportation, related to the low rate initial production Lot 3A Amphibious Combat Vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15 %); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds for $27,100,050 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was based on full and open competition with the solicitation publicized on the Federal Business Opportunities website with five offers received. The option CLIN was included within that contract and is being exercised in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-7 Option for Increased Quantity-Separately Priced Line Item. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Progeny Systems Corp, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $9,653,476 fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6201 to exercise options for Navy systems support. This effort will award the procurement of Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (50%); and Charleroi, Pennsylvania (50%), and is expected to be completed by August 2021. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding for $9,653,476 will be obligated at time of award and funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $32,134,563 modification (P00015) to the previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee task order FA8204-16-F-0020 for the Strategic Automated Command and Control System Replacement (SACCS-R). This modification is to definitize a change order and award the added scope for the Time Division Multiplexing to Internet Protocol (TDM-IP). This modification provides for TDM-IP to be implemented and develop a hardware solution to meet the OMNI sunset date using serial-to-IP Adapters to convert messages for transport over the Defense Information System Network. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; Minot AFB, North Dakota; and F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2023. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $52,706,639. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,440,888 will be obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity.

