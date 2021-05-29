Camp D.A.R.E. Accepting Registrations

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 29, 2021

Camp D.A.R.E. is accepting registrations for a free four-day summer camp.

Offered by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Camp D.A.R.E will be held from July 26-29, 2021, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.

The camp is open to incoming fifth- and sixth-grade students.

The deadline for camp registration is June 7, 2021, and applications can be accessed here.

Contact Cpl. Jaime Davis at 301-475-4200, ext. 78016 or Jaime.Davis@stmarysmd.com or Cpl. Andrew Holton at 301-475-4200, ext. 78034 or Andrew.Holton@stmarysmd.com for more information.