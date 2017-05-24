Calvert’s Going Green at Annmarie Garden

They’re going green in Calvert County. Want to learn how to lower your energy costs? Maybe you’re interested in learning about solar power or green products for home and work. Learn how to install and use a rain barrel. Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center is offering just the event you’re looking for.

The Calvert Green Expo & Craft Fair will be held from 10 am to 4 pm Saturday, June 3. Southern Maryland’s leading sustainability event attracts more than 1,000 attendees and a 100 booths. This family-friendly event is free, open to the public, and will feature demonstrations.

Attendees can learn to: lower energy costs, harness solar power, find green products for home and business, plant a healthier garden, compost waste, and much more. Attendees can also make a rain barrel (pre-registration is required), recycle old air-conditioning units and drop off old latex paint for safe disposal/recycling (for a fee).

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Vendor and sponsorship registration is now open. Fees are $50 for commercial entities and $10 for non-profits. Sponsorship levels range from $100 to $2,500 and include promotional opportunities. Organizations interested in exhibiting should have a green component. To register, click here.

Highlights of the Expo:

A Rain Barrel Workshop — Come away with your very own rain barrel after attending a 45-minute workshop on how to install and use rain barrels to help reduce run-off into our local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert County Department of Public Works offers a discount for Calvert County residents. Resident cost: $30; non-resident cost: $65. Sessions at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm; pre-registration is required.

Latex Paint Turn-In — Turn in your old latex paint cans at the Yuck Old Paint truck inside the entrance to the parking area and know that you are helping the environment by diverting paint and containers from the landfill and waste stream. Yuck Old Paint distributes usable paint to reuse channels and processes non-usable paint for proper legal disposal. The Calvert County Citizens Green Team will pay the $5 per container fee for all Calvert County residents.

Appliance Recycling Turn-In — Between 10 am and 3 pm Saturday, June 3, SMECO will accept old room air conditioners and dehumidifiers from SMECO residential customer-members. In exchange for each unit, SMECO will mail a $25 check (limit two units per household). Through this event, customers can elect to properly recycle their old, inefficient units and upgrade to more energy efficient models. Additionally, SMECO will recycle up to 95 percent of each unit, and properly disposes of hazardous material before it enters the environment. To drop off your appliances, look for the truck and recycling staff conveniently located inside the entrance to the parking area. Additional details are available here.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. Annmarie Garden is located just off Route 2/4, on Dowell Road.

The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie also presents a variety of award-winning special events, rotating gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty.

