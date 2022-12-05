Brown Named SoMD 2030 Workforce Dev. Director

Jen Brown will be the new workforce development and programs director for the SoMD 2030 Workforce Development initiative, The Patuxent Partnership announced.

SoMD 2030 is a joint initiative of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance and The Patuxent Partnership, with funding provided by Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division through the efforts of the alliance.

This collaborative effort will increase the STEM pipeline and expand the successful Tech Jobs Rule high school apprentice program now connected with the Apprenticeship Maryland Program; and create college internships in Southern Maryland. Ms. Brown will work with the SoMD 2030 Advisory Board as well as NAWCAD, SMNA, and TPP.

In her new role as workforce development and programs director, Ms. Brown will lead the apprenticeship programs and establish paid internships programs for college students in St. Mary’s County.

SoMD 2030 is designed to provide jobs at three different levels — high school seniors, college (four-year college internships), and college graduate. Students will be educated about security clearances, understanding career prospects in Southern Maryland, and career entry opportunities.

Ms. Brown is well-suited given her program experience at The Patuxent Partnership and collaborating with industry, education, and government partners.

She also brings more than 15 years of experience working and mentoring students in various education-based roles at Webster University, Dickinson College, Notre Dame of Maryland University, and Loyola University of Maryland.

Ms. Brown is a Leadership Southern Maryland alumna (2019) and stays engaged throughout the tri-county community through her service on the LSM Programs Committee. She also serves on the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum board of directors.

