Board Election, Annual Report Highlight SMECO Meeting

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative held its 87th annual meeting August 20 at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall in Mechanicsville.

The following SMECO members were elected to serve on SMECO’s Board for three years: W. Michael Phipps of Calvert County, George Heinze and Richard A. Winkler of Charles County, David A. Cross Jr. of Prince George’s County, and Scott White of St. Mary’s County.

More than 8,300 members voted in the SMECO election and results were announced at the meeting. SMECO’s election was conducted by mail and members could also vote electronically by casting their ballots online. Ballots were mailed to members July 14. The deadline for submitting ballots by mail or electronically was August 13. Sixty-seven percent of the ballots were returned by mail and 33% were cast online. Members who returned their ballots or voted online were eligible to win one of 30 electric bill credits of $50 each.

W. Rayner Blair III, chairman of the SMECO Board of Directors, welcomed SMECO’s members to the event and called the meeting to order. SMECO’s President and CEO Sonja Cox introduced the video version of the cooperative’s 2024 annual report. (Watch the video.)

The video highlighted SMECO’s ongoing commitment to financial stability, reliable service, and community engagement. It also emphasized SMECO’s ongoing focus on balancing immediate member needs with long-term sustainability and resilience in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

“This past year brought significant challenges, including rising operational costs, which led to the difficult but necessary decision to request a distribution rate increase. Cost-saving initiatives helped minimize the impact on our members, while investments in system reliability, workforce development, and community support ensured we continued serving Southern Maryland effectively,” Ms. Cox said.

She also answered questions about Rider-G, a Standard Offer Service option available to cooperative members who choose to have 100% of their electricity supplied from renewable sources, as well as questions around community solar opportunities and the impact of data centers on SMECO members. She explained that SMECO is required to provide service to any person or business within its territory; however, any data centers that connect into the cooperative’s system will be responsible for covering the cost of system upgrades, the feasibility study to ensure adequate capacity, and the energy needed to power their operations.

“Looking ahead, our focus is clear: provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity; balance member needs with long-term sustainability; and continue to invest in our people and our communities,” Ms. Cox said. “Together, we will face challenges, embrace opportunities, and celebrate the successes that make this cooperative strong.”

Below are the results of the voting.

Calvert/Anne Arundel counties (one elected)

Michael Phipps: 4,771 votes

Terry W. Schroepfer : 2,543 votes

Charles County (two elected)

George Heinze: 4,127 votes

Brandi Jones: 3,634 votes

Matthews (Matt) Nolan Wills: 2,821 votes

Richard A. Winkler: 4,024 votes

Prince George’s County (one elected)

David A. Cross Jr.: 3,418 votes

Matthew Mason: 2,029 votes

John D. Rudzis : 1,706 votes

St. Mary’s County (one elected)

Scott White: 6,983 votes

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader Member Page.