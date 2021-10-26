Be a SKYWARN Storm Spotter

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Would-be storm spotters take note. The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services will host an online SKYWARN basics course from 6 to 8 pm Monday, November 8.

If you are interested in weather and would like to help the local National Weather Service by providing data on the atmosphere that we observe from radar, satellites, and various reporting stations, consider attending the SKYWARN course.

The course is a prerequisite for all other courses. Basics I is a good general overview of what it means to be a spotter and the basics of the different weather phenomena that impact the mid-Atlantic. Upon completion of the course, participants will be registered in the program by the NWS and will receive a spotter code from the NWS within six weeks.

Training in Basics I includes:

The Basic Organization of the National Weather Service

The Role and Importance of the SKYWARN Spotter

Reporting of Hazardous Weather

NWS Products and the Watch/Warning/Advisory System

Thunderstorm, Flooding, Tropical and Winter Weather Threats

The Role of Amateur Short-wave (HAM) Radio in the Spotter Program

The SKYWARN Spotter Class is offered free of charge. It will be a National Weather Service meteorologist-led online webinar class, and preregistration is required.

To register for the training, click here.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 2124, or email ema@stmarysmd.com.

