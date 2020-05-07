Ballots for June Primary Are in the Mail

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, May 7, 2020

The Maryland State Board of Elections is urging all Maryland voters to be on the lookout for mail-in ballots for the June 2, 2020, Presidential Primary election.

Mail-in ballots are now arriving in mailboxes. Due the coronavirus, the June 2 primary will be conducted by mail, with limited options to vote in person on election day.

“We are asking all Maryland voters to be on the lookout for their mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary election and to vote-by-mail if possible,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland administrator of elections. “Voting by mail is safe, secure, and free. There is no postage required. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope, and place it back in the mail.”

The Maryland State Board of Elections is committed to educating voters on the changes made to election procedures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. These changes have been made to ensure voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote while also safeguarding the public’s health during this pandemic.

The June 2 Presidential Primary election will be conducted by mail, with up to four in-person voting locations in each county and Baltimore City for those who are unable to vote by mail.

For information about the election and for a list of voting locations, go to www.elections.maryland.gov or contact the state elections board at 1-800-222-8683.

For information from the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections Office, call 301-475-4200, ext. *1625 or visit the county elections board website.

From the Maryland Board of Elections

Ballot Drop-off Location

If you want to drop off your voted ballot instead of mailing it, there are locations in each county where you can drop off your ballot. Take the sealed reply envelope with your voted ballot inside to a drop-off location in the county where you live. The drop-off locations will be available from Thursday, May 21, through Tuesday, June 2. Ballots must be dropped off by 8 pm Tuesday, June 2. Make sure your oath is signed or the ballot will not count.

Drop-off location will be the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections at 41650 Tudor Hall Road in Leonardtown from Thursday, May 21, through Tuesday, June 2.

If you cannot vote or return the ballot you receive in the mail, or you did not receive a ballot in the mail, you may go to a vote center and vote: Hollywood Firehouse Main Building, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Click here for more information.