Avoid Scammers: Know What You Owe

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative wants to remind all of its customer members of the importance of vigilance when it comes to dealing with scammers. SMECO urges members to remember: Know What You Owe.

SMECO wants to help customers recognize when scammers are trying to cheat them out of their hard-earned money. Protect yourself with the following tips to stay safe from scams, whether the scammer is claiming to represent SMECO or any other agency that might send a bill or request payment.

First, if you suspect someone is trying to scam you, use the number printed on your actual bill to call your service provider and confirm any claims being made.

Legitimate businesses usually send letters in the mail if there is an issue. Government agencies like the IRS do not call or email people to talk about charges, they send letters via the US mail.

Only give payment information over phone or email if you are the person who initiated contact. If someone calls you, even if CallerID seems to identify the person, do not give them any financial or personal information. Scammers can make the name of real businesses appear on your caller ID.

Do not meet strangers at a separate location in order to pay them; your personal safety could be at risk.

Scammers can trick you by duplicating voice recordings and imitating utility phone systems.

Scammers frequently target the elderly, people who speak English as a second language, and businesses.

You don’t want to fall for a scam and lose money to people who do not deserve it. So be skeptical, and learn to tell the difference between what is real and what is fake. For more information about scams, visit SMECO online.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader member page.