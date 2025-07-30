August Open Houses @ Drayden Schoolhouse

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), will offer free open houses for visitors at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse on the first and third Saturday of the month from 11am to 2pm. Dates of the open houses include August 2 and 16, September 6 and 20, and October 4 and 18.

The schoolhouse is at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses. Its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history, and its importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school up until the mid-20th century.

Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit.

Special programs are also offered for school, bus, and other tour groups that would like to schedule a visit to the Drayden site. Individual visitors who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours should contact the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 to arrange a visit.

For more information about the schoolhouse open houses, programs, admission prices, and more, visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page at Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471.