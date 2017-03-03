Artists Wood, Callen Featured in Show

Hospital Hosts 2nd Art of Healing Exhibit Featuring Local Artists

Gerry Wood and Pamela Callen are showing their artwork in the Art of Healing Gallery exhibit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The work of these well-known Southern Maryland artists is the latest in an ongoing exhibit located in the hospital’s atrium dining area for associates, visitors, and community members to enjoy.

Lifelong art enthusiast Gerry Wood primarily paints in watercolors and also enjoys acrylics and collage. Ms. Wood’s studio doubles as a classroom where she enjoys teaching her art students all that she has learned through her own studies.

“To me, learning and growing as an artist are as much a priority as the painting process itself,” Ms. Wood said.

Ms. Callen’s world travels and fondness of Southern Maryland often inspire her to create impressionistic style artwork with vivid color and movement, abstracts or semi-abstracts.

“I’ve always been drawn to the restful, restorative qualities of the water,” Ms. Callen said, “and I enjoy the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.”

The Art of Healing Gallery began during the hospital’s 2016 annual philanthropy campaign. The hospital’s auxiliary donated the hanging and lighting system for the rotating Art of Healing Gallery – a modern feature designed to compliment atrium dining area renovations expected to begin later this year. A rendering of the proposed renovations is displayed inside the atrium and includes expansion of the eating area with partition, along with updated furniture, lighting, flooring, and wall treatments.

Clerk here to learn more about MedStar’s annual philanthropy campaign and ways to give at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s is a full-service community hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient, and outpatient care in Leonardtown. Nestled in a waterside community, MedStar St. Mary’s provides advanced technology with a dedication to excellence in all services provided. The not-for-profit hospital has been named among the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals and is an eight time recipient of the prestigious Delmarva Medicare Excellence Award. In addition, MSMH received the Maryland Performance Excellence award at the Platinum level in 2014 – the highest in the state.

The staff is committed to providing quality and compassionate medical care for all patients by coupling innovation with an outstanding team of medical staff members, associates, and volunteers.

