Apply Now for Help With Your Electric Bill

While Maryland was under stay-at-home orders, utilities provided electric service to residential customers regardless of their ability to pay. The Maryland Public Service Commission has authorized utilities to resume sending termination notices beginning October 1 and to resume disconnecting service as of November 15. If you need help with your electric bill, NOW is the time to contact one of the agencies listed here.

For Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative residential members who are facing financial difficulty, the co-op wants to work with you during these challenging times.

Take steps to avoid disconnection

Need an extension on paying your bill? You may be eligible to set up payment arrangements with SMECO to avoid having your electric service disconnected. Log in to Account Manager and look for the “payment arrangements” link. To inquire about a 12-month payment arrangement, call 1-888-440-3311 any time and speak to a customer care representative.

Assistance is available

To apply for financial assistance from the Office of Home Energy Programs click here. OHEP-certified customers qualify for a minimum 24-month payment plan. (OHEP is a state-funded program under the Maryland Department of Human Services. Assistance is based on your last 30 days of income.)

You may also contact the local OHEP office if you need help.

Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee. 800-255-5313 • 301-274-4474 •

Prince George’s County Department of Social services 301-909-6300.