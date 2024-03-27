Applications for LSM Executive Program Due by April 15

Jessica Roberts, director of case management at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, commands a bomb-disposing robot at Naval Support Facility Indian Head during a Leadership Southern Maryland defense session demonstration.

Applications are now being accepted for Leadership Southern Maryland‘s Executive Program Class of 2025.

The class will run from September 2024 through May 2025. The program is open to mid- and upper-level executives living or working in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, who have demonstrated commitment to community engagement.

The LSM Executive Program is an interactive, behind-the-scenes, educational experience designed to increase collaboration among Southern Maryland senior executives who are committed to addressing the community needs. Each month, from September through May, a cohort of up to 35 leaders converges for a one- or two-day session at a local industry or community site to focus on a significant Southern Maryland issue: education, health care, energy, environment, defense, public safety, housing and human services, economic and workforce development, agriculture, and diversity.

MIL Corporation Senior Vice President Harvil Jenkins, LSM ‘21, emphasizes the impact LSM has in the community by connecting leaders from diverse backgrounds and organizations.

“Engaging with county, business, and nonprofit leaders and developing relationships with a diverse group of people who genuinely care about the community is a big deal,” Mr. Jenkins said. “Before LSM, I thought some of these opportunities and connections were out of my reach.”

Learn more by attending an information session.

A virtual information session will be held from 5-6pm Tuesday, April 2, via Zoom.

Sessions with happy hours will be held Thursday, March 21, 5-6:30pm at Tap House 1637 in California, MD; and Thursday, March 28, 5-6:30pm at Foster’s Grille in La Plata.

Advance registration is required for all sessions. Register here.

The application deadline is April 15, 2024. A limited number of scholarships for nonprofit and small business leaders are available.