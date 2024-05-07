Another Master Angler Reels in an Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Adam Krauss, 21, of Baltimore County holds a northern snakehead. (Photo courtesy of Adam Krauss via Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Adam Krauss of Baltimore County has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources FishMaryland program.

The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch 10 different trophy-sized species of fish in Maryland. Krauss, 21, is the ninth Master Angler since the program began in 2019.

The FishMaryland program includes dozens of species from both salt and freshwater. Krauss submitted entries for all 10 catches and received individual certificates for each catch. The department plans to present the Master Angler Milestone Award certificate along with a gift card prize from Bass Pro Shops at its Arundel Mills store. Krauss caught his 10th FishMaryland eligible fish, a 31.5-inch carp, on April 17.

“It was a very last-minute solo session, but I knew it was worth a try because last time I was there I noticed a lot of big carp jumping,” Mr. Krauss said. “I took a quick picture next to the measuring tape, then back into the water it went. Thank you DNR for the opportunity to participate in this program.”

Read more about Krauss’ qualifying catches here.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the program’s website.