Annapolis Delegation, Commissioners to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The public is invited to a meeting of the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation to Annapolis and the county commissioners. The meeting will be held at 6pm Tuesday, December 13, in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The purpose of this meeting is to consider proposals by the commissioners and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2023 session of the Maryland General Assembly.

Citizens may attend in person or may view the meeting remotely on SMCG Channel 95 or the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel, available here.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Email to [email protected]

US Mail to PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Submit a three—minute video clip to [email protected] by 5pm December 9

A copy of the legislative proposals will be available in the county attorney’s office and online here.