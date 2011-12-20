Anita’s Opens New Store

The crowds lined up Monday afternoon for free sample cupcakes and a peek at the new location of Anita’s Bake Shop in the Hickory Hills Shopping Center in California, Maryland. Anita’s has been doing a steady business of custom pastry orders from its old location on Chancellor’s Run Road, but the new location will feature fresh treats every day for retail sale.