Anita’s Opens New Store
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UomG_kPOrBk]
The crowds lined up Monday afternoon for free sample cupcakes and a peek at the new location of Anita’s Bake Shop in the Hickory Hills Shopping Center in California, Maryland. Anita’s has been doing a steady business of custom pastry orders from its old location on Chancellor’s Run Road, but the new location will feature fresh treats every day for retail sale.
Great camera work – you should give your cameraman a raise.
Anita’s is finally open – yea!! Cupcakes for everyone!