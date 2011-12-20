January 9, 2017

Anita’s Opens New Store

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UomG_kPOrBk]

The crowds lined up Monday afternoon for free sample cupcakes and a peek at the new location of Anita’s Bake Shop in the Hickory Hills Shopping Center in California, Maryland. Anita’s has been doing a steady business of custom pastry orders from its old location on Chancellor’s Run Road, but the new location will feature fresh treats every day for retail sale.

  1. Connie Webber says:
    December 20, 2011 at 7:22 am

    Great camera work – you should give your cameraman a raise.

    Anita’s is finally open – yea!! Cupcakes for everyone!

