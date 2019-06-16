Airport Innovation Community Meeting Set

St. Mary’s County and partners are planning a series of changes to the region near the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. Community input on the Airport Innovation District is welcomed during a community meeting that will start at 6:30 pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

The meeting will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

During the meeting, the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development and Torti Gallas & Partners will talk about the new Innovation District that is centered around the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. The main purpose of the event is to collect ideas from the aviation community, tenants at the airport, residents in the community, business owners in the general area, real estate professionals, students, and everyone else who might be included in the general community to help create a vision for St. Mary’s County’s future live-work-play-learn environment.

The meeting will include discussion of bike lanes, amenities for local residents, workers, and aviators, retail and restaurants, plus education, research, and industry opportunities.

According to the event site, an Innovation District is a geographic area of a particular region where anchor institutions and companies cluster so they can connect with small firms, start-ups, business incubators, and accelerators. These districts are well-defined, and designed to offer mixed use office, retail, and housing. The plan is to build an Innovation District that includes targeted businesses, lab-to-marketplace evolution opportunities, and easy transportation connections of different kinds to businesses, retail, housing, and meeting and gathering places. An innovation district area also requires that planners pay attention to transportation by car, bike, and foot.

