AI at War Is Topic of Book Discussion

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, June 21, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Registration is now open for a virtual book discussion July 14 sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership.

The event will feature “AI at War: How Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Are Changing Naval Warfare” with authors George Galdorisi and Sam Tangredi from noon to 1 pm.

Register here.

Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation with log-in details on the WebEx platform.

Artificial intelligence may be the most beneficial technological development of the 21st century, but it is often misunderstood outside of specialists in the field.

“AI at War” provides a balanced and practical understanding of this dawning new technology, explaining the importance of machine learning, human-machine interfaces, and big data analysis, components that are often omitted or misunderstood. While AI has many potential applications, Mr. Tangredi and Mr. Galdorisi have brought together more than 30 experts to focus on those elements relating to national security, making clear the importance and the potential of AI in defending the nation and in warfighting.

Contributors include Robert Work, former deputy secretary of defense; ADM James Stavridis, former commander, Supreme Allied Commander Europe; ADM Michael Rogers, former director of the National Security Agency; and ADM Scott Swift, former commander of the US Pacific Fleet; as well as scientists and operators who share their theoretical and experiential knowledge of this “game-changing” new field.

Mr. Tangredi is the Leidos Chair of Future Warfare Studies and professor of national, naval, and maritime strategy at the US Naval War College. A Naval Academy and Naval Postgraduate School graduate, he earned a doctorate in international relations from the University of Southern California. He served a 30-year naval career as a surface warfare officer and as a strategic planner and leader of strategic planning. He is author of “Anti-Access Warfare: Countering A2/AD Strategies.”

Mr. Galdorisi is the director of strategic assessments and technical futures at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific. He speaks and writes frequently on the operational uses of big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Prior to joining NIWC Pacific, he completed a 30-year career as a naval aviator including four command tours and five years as a carrier strike group chief of staff. He has written 14 books published by mainstream publishers, including four consecutive New York Times best-sellers.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.