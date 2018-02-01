Hoyer Meets with DREAMers, CASA

DREAMers have been quickly losing their protections in the United States, especially since the Trump administration ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017. In January, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) met with Maryland DREAMers and CASA Executive Director Gustavo Torres to talk about the importance of passing the DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) to protect DREAMers in Maryland and across the country.

At the meeting, Congressman Hoyer thanked the DREAMers who came to see him, sharing their deeply personal stories. “DREAMers are students, medical professionals, teachers, members of our military, and emergency personnel,” Congressman Hoyer said after meeting with them. “They are making real contributions to their communities every day.” He said that when President Trump rescinding the DACA program, he left thousands of hardworking people in limbo, unsure if or when they might be sent back to countries they do not know and do not remember.”

Congressman Hoyer said that as these people lose their protections more and more each month, it is more important than ever for Congress to come to an agreement on bipartisan legislation to protect them.

“I want to thank Gustavo and CASA for the important work they are doing in communities throughout Maryland to advocate for DREAMers. I won’t stop working until DREAMers have the protections they deserve,” Mr. Hoyer said.

Torres said CASA is glad that it has allies like Congressman Hoyer in positions to make a difference for the hundreds of immigrant young people who have been playing by the rules, yet continue to lose their status as DREAMers.

“Congress must act now and negotiate a DREAM Act that helps DREAMers but does not come at the expense of their families and their communities,” Mr. Torres said.

