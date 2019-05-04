5 to Compete in Crab Pot Pitch Contest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 4, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Five Southern Maryland entrepreneurs will be pitching business ideas to a panel of judges May 9 in a “Shark Tank”-type contest. On the line at the Crab Pot Pitch Competition: $5,000 and a bushel of crabs!

PaxSpace Inc. and the Southern Maryland Innovation and Technology Initiative will host the fifth annual competition.

Crab Pot is a pitch contest for individuals living or working in Southern Maryland or businesses that have a presence in Southern Maryland. Made popular by television shows like ABC’s “Shark Tank,” pitch contests provide an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to present their ideas to a panel of judges or investors while in front of a live audience.

From a field of 16 contestants, five finalists were chosen by the audience at a speed round in April. These five finalists will compete at the Crab Pot Pitch Competition at 6 pm Thursday, May 9, at the Calvert Marine Museum at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.

The winner will receive $5,000 and a bushel of crabs. The runner-up will receive $1,000.

Crab Pot creates a wonderful opportunity for the community to recognize and celebrate the region’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Finalists this year are Amanda Johnson (Safety Baseboard System), Cody Hance (PaxHealth Filtration Systems), Conner Roberts (Opal Medical Equipment Management), Rob Winston (HopFlyt), and Semaj Tate (SNT Collection).

Past contestants have pitched 3-D printed prosthetics, commercialization of US Navy technologies, new mobile apps, and many other innovative ideas.

Crab Pot is open to the public and free of charge. Registration to attend is requested at SMIT Meetup, but not required.

The St. Mary’s and Calvert Departments of Economic Development, Maryland Technology Economic Development Corporation, and other sponsors have made Crab Pot possible.

PaxSpace is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) makerspace in Hollywood, MD. PaxSpace provides training and resources for community members to collaborate and create innovative projects.

SMIT is a regional initiative designed to ignite and fuel technology entrepreneurship by fostering an inclusive and collaborative ecosystem in Southern Maryland.

For more information, click here or email crabpot@paxspace.org.

