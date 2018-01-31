2018 Scholarship Deadline Coming Up

Applications for Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative‘s 2018 Scholarship program are due by April 3 for the 2018-2019 school year.

SMECO will award $1,500 scholarships to four high school seniors. Eligible applicants must live with parents or guardians who are SMECO customer-members. The high school seniors must be enrolled or plan to enroll full-time in an accredited college, trade school, or university. For more information on applying for the scholarships, visit SMECO’s website, linked above.

To be eligible for the co-op’s scholarships, students must have maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in high school. The four $1,500 scholarships will be given out based on scholastic achievement, financial need, and involvement in the school and community. As part of the process to apply, students must submit an essay on the topic: “Why Is a College Education Important to Completing My Lifetime Goals?” Finalists for the scholarships will be interviewed on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Interested students can get an application from their high school’s career counselor or by calling SMECO at 1-888-440-3311, ext. 4340. The applications can also be found on SMECO’s website, linked above, and at the customer service desk in SMECO’s Leonardtown and Hughesville offices. Once completed, application packages, with all of the items submitted together may be taken to a SMECO office or mailed to the attention of Bernadette Lewis, SMECO, P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, MD, 20637. When mailing, be sure to allow time for delivery so the applications will be sure to make the deadline.

About SMECO

SMECO provides electricity to more than 160,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, and in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and all but the northeast portion of Calvert County. Co-ops are distinctly different from investor-owned utilities because co-ops are owned by their customers, and these members elect the men and women who serve on the board of directors.

