10-Yr. Comprehensive Plan Input Sought
Community input is being sought for St. Mary’s County’s 10-year comprehensive plan.
The county Department of Land Use & Growth Management’s comprehensive planning process depends heavily on community involvement. Community members are urged to identify and plan how to meet future needs by completing a survey.
Results from the survey will provide ways to document shared goals and objectives and maintain and enhance the quality of life in St. Mary’s County for years to come.
Complete the survey online here.
Paper copies of the survey are available at the following locations:
- Department of Land Use & Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown
- Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park
- Leonardtown Library, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown
- Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall
- Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown
- Loffler Senior Activity Center, 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills
- Northern Senior Activity, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall
- Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge St., Leonardtown
Surveys must be completed no later than October 31, 2021.
For further information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1505, or email Ben Cohen at ben.cohen@stmarysmd.com.
